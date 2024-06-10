Veritas Asset Management LLP Has $349.66 Million Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Veritas Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,082,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30,648 shares during the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories makes up 2.5% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned 3.71% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $349,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BIO traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $284.45. 223,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,777. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 0.95. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $261.59 and a 52-week high of $431.79.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $610.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.09 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 12.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

BIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.67.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

