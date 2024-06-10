Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Director Sells $77,099.40 in Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) Director William Kurtz sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $77,099.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,193 shares in the company, valued at $737,852.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.08. The stock had a trading volume of 964,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,836. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $265.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.45 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 764.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Verint Systems during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

