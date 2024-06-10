Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Director Sells $77,099.40 in Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) Director William Kurtz sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $77,099.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,193 shares in the company, valued at $737,852.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Verint Systems Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.08. The stock had a trading volume of 964,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,836. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28.
Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $265.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.45 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verint Systems
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VRNT
Verint Systems Company Profile
Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Verint Systems
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Our Comprehensive Risk Tolerance Assessment
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Autodesk Raises Guidance After Clearing Audit Investigation
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Lyft Stock Gap and Craps on Bold 2027 Guidance at Investor Day
Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.