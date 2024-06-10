Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Down to $9.45

Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.45, but opened at $8.45. Veradigm shares last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 1,249 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Veradigm Stock Up 1.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Veradigm by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,806,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,483 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Veradigm by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,516,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,024 shares during the last quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Veradigm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,055,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Veradigm by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,375,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,488,000 after acquiring an additional 623,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its position in Veradigm by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,735,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

