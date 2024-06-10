Vazirani Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Vazirani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000. United States Steel makes up about 5.0% of Vazirani Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on X. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

United States Steel Stock Down 0.4 %

United States Steel stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.12. The stock had a trading volume of 538,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,090,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.71. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 2.00.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

