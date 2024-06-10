Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $552.08. 322,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,094. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $520.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $504.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $397.76 and a 12-month high of $553.98.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

