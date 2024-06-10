Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.31. 547,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,098. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.00 and a 200 day moving average of $175.24. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $184.34. The firm has a market cap of $78.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

