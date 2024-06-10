Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 30,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Vale by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VALE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.38. 9,503,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,862,660. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average is $13.40.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Vale had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 19.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VALE shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

