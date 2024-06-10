Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) PT Lowered to $259.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $262.00 to $259.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vail Resorts from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $242.00 to $229.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Vail Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $221.50.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:MTN opened at $173.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $165.14 and a fifty-two week high of $258.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.94.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 24.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vail Resorts

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total transaction of $222,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,269.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,721,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,590,000 after acquiring an additional 51,630 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,807,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 441,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,470,000 after buying an additional 24,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $85,704,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 375,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,225,000 after buying an additional 111,487 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

