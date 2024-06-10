Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Upbound Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Upbound Group in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Upbound Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.14.

Shares of NASDAQ UPBD opened at $32.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.28, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Upbound Group has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $36.17.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Upbound Group had a positive return on equity of 33.40% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Upbound Group’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Upbound Group will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is -321.74%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.68 per share, for a total transaction of $30,403.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 83,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.68 per share, with a total value of $30,403.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 83,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 12,485 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $414,252.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,525.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in Upbound Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Upbound Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 38,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Upbound Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

