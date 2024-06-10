Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $14.41 on Thursday. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $17.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.18. The stock has a market cap of $775.26 million, a PE ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $184.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.01 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 6,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $95,703.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,696.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Washington University purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,886,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 55.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,375,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,872,000 after purchasing an additional 842,765 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,840,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,041,000 after purchasing an additional 63,445 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 6.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 627,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 38,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 437,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

