United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $156.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UPS. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC raised shares of United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.95.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $137.64 on Friday. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $133.58 and a twelve month high of $192.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.99 and its 200-day moving average is $150.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPS. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,280,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410,073 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,854,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475,698 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,128,322,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 208.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,005 shares during the period. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

