Uniswap Price Hits $10.42 on Top Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Uniswap has a market cap of $6.25 billion and $261.78 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $10.42 or 0.00014938 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 8.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.96 or 0.00114632 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00008397 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000120 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001425 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 164.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,957,295 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 599,957,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 9.79716571 USD and is down -1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1041 active market(s) with $173,835,370.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

