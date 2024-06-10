Unigestion Holding SA Sells 133,083 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,712 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 133,083 shares during the period. Electronic Arts makes up about 1.9% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Unigestion Holding SA owned about 0.10% of Electronic Arts worth $35,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 16.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,086,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $281,054,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Electronic Arts by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,357,238 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $322,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,022 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Electronic Arts by 350.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 752,026 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $102,885,000 after acquiring an additional 585,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Electronic Arts by 13.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,395 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $408,084,000 after acquiring an additional 389,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $134,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,825.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $134,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,825.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,539 shares of company stock worth $3,224,419. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EA. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Shares of EA traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.64. 431,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,197. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.47 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.02 and a 200 day moving average of $134.81.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

