Unigestion Holding SA Raises Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1,225.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,579 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $15,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,929,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,164,626,000 after purchasing an additional 182,631 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 5.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,661,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,526,000 after buying an additional 89,920 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $374,530,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,342,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,722,000 after acquiring an additional 422,002 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,195,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,418,000 after acquiring an additional 211,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total transaction of $1,510,461.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,348.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,554 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.93, for a total value of $346,433.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,715 shares in the company, valued at $11,528,824.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,077 shares of company stock worth $2,594,452. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ VRSK traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $263.52. 190,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.32 and a 12 month high of $264.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.13.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 29.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.31.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

