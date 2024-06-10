Unigestion Holding SA Has $27.40 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,469 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.5% of Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $27,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Humankind Investments LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Allen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 14,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP traded down $4.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,798,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,427,947. The company has a market cap of $229.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $192.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 81.50%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.