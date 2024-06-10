Unigestion Holding SA Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3,619.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,712 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,768 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 2.4% of Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $43,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 20th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MCD

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MCD traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $254.82. The stock had a trading volume of 880,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,589. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $267.91 and a 200 day moving average of $282.30. The company has a market cap of $183.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.