Unigestion Holding SA Buys 30,094 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 971.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,094 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 36.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 119,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,901,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.32.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

CNI traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $124.18. 1,029,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,741. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.93. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.08%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.