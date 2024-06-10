Unigestion Holding SA Boosts Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2,029.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,570 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,974 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $23,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Motco raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $0.93 on Monday, reaching $371.99. 111,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,934. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.01. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.64 and a 52 week high of $373.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSI. Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.86.

Get Our Latest Report on MSI

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.