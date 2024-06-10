Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $67.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $56.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RARE. Bank of America reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.71.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $41.40 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $31.52 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.31). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 138.58% and a negative return on equity of 425.63%. The company had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 214,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,269,000 after buying an additional 25,144 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 221,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 38,859 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,143,000 after purchasing an additional 19,487 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 19,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

