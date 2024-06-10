Ultra (UOS) Achieves Market Cap of $56.65 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 9th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $56.65 million and $976,392.01 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Ultra Token Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,084,929 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 378,084,928.6075 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.14841479 USD and is down -3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $946,919.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

