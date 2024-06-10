UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Trading 0.7% Higher

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.29 and last traded at $12.09. Approximately 2,684,859 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 9,623,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PATH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on UiPath from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.12.

Get UiPath alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PATH

UiPath Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -75.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.86.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,312,104.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,440. 22.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,749,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in UiPath by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,750,773 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $645,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,718 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 4th quarter worth $48,267,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in UiPath by 3,273.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,564,985 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $26,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,543,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.