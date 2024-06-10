U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

Shares of SLCA opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average of $12.38. U.S. Silica has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $16.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 2.03.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $325.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Silica will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Silica

In other news, EVP Zach Carusona sold 42,605 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $662,507.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,445.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other U.S. Silica news, EVP James Derek Ussery sold 46,433 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $650,062.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zach Carusona sold 42,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $662,507.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,445.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Silica

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,823 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,034,000 after acquiring an additional 669,534 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,536,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,192 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 516,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 155,400 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

