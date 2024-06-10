Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Sells $531,333.88 in Stock

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $531,333.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,411,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,475,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Tutor Perini Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of TPC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.66. 614,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,504. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.55. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.50. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $23.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.60 million. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. Research analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.
