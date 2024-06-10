Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Sells $531,333.88 in Stock

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $531,333.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,411,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,475,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Tutor Perini Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TPC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.66. 614,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,504. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.55. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.50. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $23.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.60 million. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. Research analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,992,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,130,000 after acquiring an additional 53,927 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter worth about $6,467,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,899,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,489,000 after acquiring an additional 659,657 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 262.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 133,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 25.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 420,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 86,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

See Also

