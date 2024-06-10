TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRST opened at $27.22 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $32.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.32.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 8.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TrustCo Bank Corp NY

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRST. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 39,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

