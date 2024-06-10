Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Trading Down 7.3%

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) was down 7.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.06 and last traded at $41.33. Approximately 4,296,178 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 5,742,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.59.
Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Down 5.6 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.87.
Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Trump Media & Technology Group
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Our Comprehensive Risk Tolerance Assessment
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Autodesk Raises Guidance After Clearing Audit Investigation
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Lyft Stock Gap and Craps on Bold 2027 Guidance at Investor Day
Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.