Truist Financial Raises US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target to $66.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on US Foods from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NYSE USFD opened at $53.43 on Thursday. US Foods has a 52 week low of $35.66 and a 52 week high of $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in US Foods by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,527,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,073,000 after purchasing an additional 566,277 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.3% in the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 125,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at about $996,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in US Foods during the first quarter worth about $1,143,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $21,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

