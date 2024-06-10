Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,088,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,743,517 shares during the period. Truist Financial accounts for 1.7% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Truist Financial worth $114,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,787,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $95,049,000. North Reef Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $66,804,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $72,498,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,793,000 after buying an additional 1,458,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Compass Point raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.25. 2,503,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,738,908. The firm has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of -27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.77. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $40.51.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.