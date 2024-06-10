Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 30,962 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 100% compared to the average daily volume of 15,465 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,572,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,778,648,000 after purchasing an additional 536,206 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,002,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,828 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,048,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,398,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,513 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,250,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,928,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,033,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.48.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $196.10. 731,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,622,551. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $206.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

