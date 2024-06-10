Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE TR opened at $28.81 on Thursday. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $39.07. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.01.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $151.46 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.63%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tootsie Roll Industries

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TR. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 45,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

