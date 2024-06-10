Tiger Pacific Capital LP Buys New Shares in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Tiger Pacific Capital LP bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 121,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,896,000. New Oriental Education & Technology Group comprises about 1.9% of Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,642.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $251,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EDU shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $66.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Shares of EDU traded up $0.97 on Monday, hitting $78.50. 525,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,705. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.49. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $98.20.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 8.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

