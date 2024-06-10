Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Tidewater from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Tidewater from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

NYSE TDW opened at $93.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.93. Tidewater has a one year low of $42.62 and a one year high of $111.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.40. Tidewater had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tidewater will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Tidewater declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $48.60 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Tidewater news, CEO Quintin Kneen sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $16,351,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,718 shares in the company, valued at $54,692,279.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Quintin Kneen sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $16,351,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,692,279.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 24,396 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total value of $2,619,886.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,554.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 522,260 shares of company stock worth $56,302,715 in the last 90 days. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tidewater by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 16,338 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tidewater during the fourth quarter worth $510,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater in the fourth quarter worth $3,101,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tidewater by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,805,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,195,000 after acquiring an additional 31,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the fourth quarter valued at $25,322,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

