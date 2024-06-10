The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Holdings Lifted by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the quarter. Mosaic comprises about 0.6% of Humankind Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Down 2.7 %

Mosaic stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.28. 3,839,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,515,289. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $42.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 35.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mosaic from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.36.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

