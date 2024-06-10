The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target to $62.00

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.50.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $53.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.92 and a beta of 0.93. Cameco has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $56.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average of $46.37.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $470.29 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 235.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

