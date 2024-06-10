The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $2,808,056,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11,138.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933,527 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,734,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,063 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,205,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,913,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,234,000 after buying an additional 2,040,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.4 %

KO traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $63.91. 9,523,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,011,966. The company has a market cap of $275.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.31. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.36.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,220,064. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.09.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

