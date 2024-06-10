TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.83.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th.

In other news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $351,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 215,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,207.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $15.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.75. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $29.32. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.91 and a beta of 2.30.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $63.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 14.24%. TG Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 713.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

