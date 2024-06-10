Tench Coxe Sells 100,000 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,194.57, for a total transaction of $119,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,967,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,451,651.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $1,087.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $121.79. The company had a trading volume of 313,446,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,218,906. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $299.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $940.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $752.87. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 25.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kraus & Co lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.