TD Securities Boosts Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Price Target to C$11.00

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Canaccord Genuity Group Price Performance

Shares of CF opened at C$8.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$871.68 million, a P/E ratio of -28.43, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 12 month low of C$6.50 and a 12 month high of C$9.50.

Canaccord Genuity Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s payout ratio is -113.33%.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

