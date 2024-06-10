TD Cowen Increases Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target to $115.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Cowen from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on APH. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Amphenol to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a hold rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Amphenol stock opened at $130.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $78.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $78.03 and a twelve month high of $138.59.

Shares of Amphenol are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 12th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, June 12th.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $15,541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,640 shares in the company, valued at $26,844,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

