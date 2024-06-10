TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TATT opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $147.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.88. TAT Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $34.09 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TAT Technologies stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in TAT Technologies Ltd. ( NASDAQ:TATT Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 410,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned 4.60% of TAT Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

