T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) CAO Dara Bazzano Sells 4,300 Shares

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $773,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,995.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $179.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.04. The company has a market cap of $210.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.72 and a fifty-two week high of $182.67.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

