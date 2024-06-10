Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Bought by Avoro Capital Advisors LLC

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,222,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,666,667 shares during the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.3% of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $91,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 5,660,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,000 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 403,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 119,257 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 696.4% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 86,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 75,355 shares during the period.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SNDX stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,710. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $25.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average of $21.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. Analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.42.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Featured Stories

