Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $62.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sunoco in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered Sunoco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunoco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Sunoco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.43.

Get Sunoco alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SUN

Sunoco Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE SUN opened at $53.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.38 and its 200-day moving average is $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Sunoco has a one year low of $43.00 and a one year high of $64.89.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Sunoco will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.876 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is 77.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunoco

In other Sunoco news, Director David K. Skidmore acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $78,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David K. Skidmore acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $78,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at $761,076.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian A. Hand bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,599,915.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $479,570 in the last three months.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sunoco by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,904,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,081,000 after buying an additional 275,875 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,387,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,089,000 after acquiring an additional 876,452 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 6,075.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 574,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,419,000 after purchasing an additional 565,015 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 540,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,419,000 after purchasing an additional 219,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Sunoco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 437,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,357,000 after purchasing an additional 17,757 shares during the period. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.