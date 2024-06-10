Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Shares Bought by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sunoco by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,904,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,081,000 after purchasing an additional 275,875 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunoco by 6,075.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 574,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,419,000 after buying an additional 565,015 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 540,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,419,000 after acquiring an additional 219,482 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 419,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,135,000 after acquiring an additional 68,627 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 355,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,316,000 after purchasing an additional 96,245 shares during the period. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SUN. Citigroup lowered shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sunoco from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Insider Activity

In other Sunoco news, EVP Brian A. Hand bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,255 shares in the company, valued at $7,599,915.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Austin Harkness acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.74 per share, with a total value of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 83,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,541.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian A. Hand bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,255 shares in the company, valued at $7,599,915.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,500 shares of company stock worth $479,570.

Sunoco Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SUN traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.82. The company had a trading volume of 79,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,050. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.29. Sunoco LP has a 12-month low of $43.00 and a 12-month high of $64.89.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.876 per share. This is a boost from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.95%.

Sunoco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

Further Reading

