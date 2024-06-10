Sui (SUI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $304.57 Million

Sui (SUI) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Sui token can now be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00001491 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sui has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sui has a market cap of $2.51 billion and approximately $304.57 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sui Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,426,143,881 tokens. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork.

Sui Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,426,143,880.7088885 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.061126 USD and is down -2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 266 active market(s) with $302,185,034.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sui should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sui using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

