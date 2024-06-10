Strategic Global Advisors LLC Takes $1.96 Million Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in APA during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in APA by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in APA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in APA during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in APA during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.71. 2,372,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,556,965. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $46.15.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.19%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on APA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.90.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

