Strategic Global Advisors LLC Sells 49,812 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,178 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 49,812 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.69. 6,941,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,477,836. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.27 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $184.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,224 shares of company stock worth $2,030,547 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

