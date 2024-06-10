Strategic Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,587 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TNK. Bank of America boosted their price target on Teekay Tankers from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Teekay Tankers from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Teekay Tankers Trading Up 0.6 %

TNK stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.15. The stock had a trading volume of 118,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,440. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $74.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of -0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.94.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.16. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $221.81 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.07%.

Teekay Tankers Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

