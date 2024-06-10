Strategic Global Advisors LLC Has $6.18 Million Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 2,725.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,186 shares during the period. Futu comprises about 1.4% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Futu were worth $6,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FUTU. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Futu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Futu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Futu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Futu by 14.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Futu Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.76. 598,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,551. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $81.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 40.86%. The firm had revenue of $331.27 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FUTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Futu from $81.00 to $85.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Futu from $76.90 to $75.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, CLSA raised Futu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Futu has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.37.

Futu Profile

(Free Report)

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

