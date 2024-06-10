Strategic Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,068 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $3,375,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 34,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 55,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 38,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,026,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,744,000 after purchasing an additional 181,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on LPLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.20.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPLA stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $281.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.59 and a 12 month high of $287.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 9.71%. On average, analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

