Strategic Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,489 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,056 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 676.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.92.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of JAZZ stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.87. The company had a trading volume of 591,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,292. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $103.01 and a 52-week high of $146.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $901.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.99 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 27.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $548,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,369.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.